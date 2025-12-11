New organiser for Singapore Marathon hopes to shed 'event of inconvenience' image

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Marathon will be organised by a new company, SG Marathon Pte Ltd, after Ironman Asia’s decade-long contract comes to an end, Sport Singapore (SportSG) said on Thursday (Dec 11).

The new organiser has been appointed on a two-year term with an option to extend, SportSG added.

"We look forward to partnering with SG Marathon Pte Ltd to further elevate the event and provide participants with new experiences," said SportSG, adding that the firm was picked after an open grant call in April this year.

Both SG Marathon and Ironman Asia submitted proposals.

"Following an evaluation based on our established Price-Quality assessment framework, SG Marathon Pte Ltd has been appointed as the official event promoter," said SportSG.

More details will be released in the coming months.

SportSG also thanked Ironman Asia for its efforts in "developing the event into one of the most anticipated runs in Singapore’s sporting calendar".

"The 2025 edition also marks the end of Ironman Asia's 10-year contract as the appointed event promoter," said the spokesperson.

During Ironman Asia's tenure, participation figures grew from 46,000 in 2016 to 55,000 in 2025.

Its bid for World Marathon Major status was unsuccessful, but the event retained its Gold Label status, the only one in Southeast Asia to do so.

In a statement, Ironman Asia said that during its time as organiser, the event saw milestones such as a new 5km category and Singapore’s first night marathon.

The event was also named the best sports event of the year on five occasions at the Singapore Sports Awards during Ironman Asia's tenure.

"We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved and are deeply grateful for the opportunity to have shaped the event’s legacy," said Ironman Asia.

"We wish the new organisers continued success in building on this strong foundation."