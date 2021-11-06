IN FOCUS: Qualified, willing but still looking for work - why some mature PMEs struggle to find jobs despite retraining, government support

SINGAPORE: A former managing director, Siva has been looking for a job for seven years ever since he was retrenched at age 52.

The Singaporean mechanical engineer was one of the applicants who turned up at a job fair at Kampung Admiralty on Oct 26 to try his luck.

He has more than 30 years of experience in oil field drilling equipment manufacturing and seven years ago, his salary as a managing director was about S$10,000. But he was let go in 2014 after oil prices collapsed, he said.

Siva, who did not wish to share his full name, has attended courses in project management and information technology but when he applied for IT jobs, he was told that he did not have the relevant experience.

Recently, he interviewed for an operations role at a public transport company. He was told that he was too highly qualified, even though he was willing to accept an entry-level position and pay of about S$3,000, he said. He feels that his age is a factor.

“Wherever I go interview, they say: ‘You are highly qualified.’ And maybe they will ask one question: ‘What is your age?’” he said.

“Today also the same question: ‘What is your age?’ Then I say I'm 59 (and) maybe my interview will last for less than two minutes.”

His eyes reddened as he recounted how he struggled to find work. When asked if he had considered becoming a private-hire driver, he asked: “Where can I go to apply for that?”

CHALLENGES MATURE PMES FACE

It can be a challenge to find a full-time job when one is made redundant at middle-age, interviewees told CNA.

A task force looking at the employability and employment of Professionals, Managers and Executives (PMEs) released a report on Oct 21 compiling the views of about 10,000 PMEs gathered over a year via online surveys, focus group discussions and engagement sessions.

The report said that compared to younger workers, more mature PMEs seemed less confident about career opportunities. In an online survey conducted in July on 1,000 mature PMEs, a majority of them said they faced challenges in their job search and pointed to their age as the key reason.

Half of them said that they had faced some form of discrimination during the job search or at their workplaces; and some felt that companies are not open to hiring workers who are above 40, the report by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) PME Taskforce said.