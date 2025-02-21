S$300m set aside for SG Culture Pass as authorities aim to make local arts, heritage more accessible

SINGAPORE: The government will set aside about S$300 million (US$224 million) in credits for Singaporeans to use the new SG Culture Pass over the next three years, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said on Friday (Feb 21).

Speaking during a townhall at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre, Mr Tong said that the goal was to encourage more Singaporeans to attend local arts, culture and heritage programmes.

"They can gain exposure to different genres of art forms of their own choice ... This, in turn, lowers barriers to accessibility, and in turn, we hope it catalyses an interest, develop in as many Singaporeans as possible a lifelong interest in the arts and heritage, while at the same time strengthening support for ... the local practitioners in the arts, culture and heritage space," he explained in his opening address.

"I believe the SG Culture Pass will be a significant driver that will bring us closer to this ambition."

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced that S$100 in credits will be given out via the pass to encourage Singaporeans to attend arts and heritage activities.

From September this year, Singaporeans aged 18 and above will receive these credits, which can be used for cultural performances, museum exhibitions and more. The credits are valid until the end of 2028.