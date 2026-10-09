Singapore condemns Houthi attacks on civilian aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks, which resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, are "unacceptable and cannot be justified".
SINGAPORE: Singapore on Friday (Oct 9) condemned the recent attacks by Yemen's Houthis on civilian aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the attacks, which resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, are "unacceptable and cannot be justified".
The Houthis on Thursday announced attacks targeting the Saudi capital Riyadh's airport.
Witnesses at King Khalid International Airport said that a plane belonging to national flag carrier Saudia had cracks and holes in its fuselage.
Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said on Friday that three Saudi nationals were killed and several people were injured in two attacks on the airport on Thursday.
Also on Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had intercepted two missiles fired towards Riyadh.
The kingdom's civil defence agency said "interception debris" had damaged a kindergarten and a medical complex in the city. It did not say if there were casualties or provide details of the damage.
Cross-border strikes between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis intensify. The Houthis claim an attack on Riyadh's international airport and a refinery owned by oil giant Aramco. They have denied losing any territory to Yemen's government forces. Meanwhile Riyadh is seeking more support from its new defence alliance in the wake of the rising Houthi threat. Türkiye and Pakistan have agreed to a "rapid deployment" of troops to Saudi Arabia but stopped short of specifying the role they will play. The growing instability in the Middle East comes as the region prepares to commemorate three years since the 7 October Hamas attacks on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza. Blake Sifton tells us what's keeping parties from making headway to end the conflict.
The Houthis say they are targeting the kingdom over its support for government forces in Yemen's reignited civil war. Saudi Arabia says it is backing an offensive by Yemen's United Nations-recognised government to take back territory from the Houthis.
On Friday, the Saudis ruled out any ceasefire with the Houthis until the Yemeni government that it backs regains all the territory it has lost in recent weeks, AFP reported.
Singapore had previously condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on energy infrastructure and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, in July.