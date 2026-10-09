Singapore condemns Houthi attacks on civilian aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Friday (Oct 9) condemned the recent attacks by Yemen's Houthis on civilian aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the attacks, which resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, are "unacceptable and cannot be justified".

The Houthis on Thursday announced attacks targeting the Saudi capital Riyadh's airport.

Witnesses at King Khalid International Airport said that a plane belonging to national flag carrier Saudia had cracks and holes in its fuselage.

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said on Friday that three Saudi nationals were killed and several people were injured in two attacks on the airport on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had intercepted two missiles fired towards Riyadh.

The kingdom's civil defence agency said "interception debris" had damaged a kindergarten and a medical complex in the city. It did not say if there were casualties or provide details of the damage.