Singapore condemns Kabul bombings
Singapore condemns Kabul bombings
A screengrab shows people taking an injured person to a hospital after the attack at Kabul airport on Aug 26, 2021. (Photo: Reuters)
Vanessa Paige Chelvan
27 Aug 2021 11:42AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 11:53AM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore has condemned the bombings outside Kabul airport on Thursday (Aug 26).

"These acts of violence are deplorable and cannot be justified," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday.

Suicide bombers attacked crowds of people gathered outside Kabul airport hoping to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. 

Video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport. At least two blasts rocked the area, witnesses said.

At least 13 US troops were killed, the Pentagon said, and Kabul health officials were quoted as saying 60 civilians had died. 

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, saying one of its suicide bombers targeted "translators and collaborators with the American army". US officials also blamed the group.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a full recovery," the MFA spokesperson said.

"Singapore continues to urge all parties, including the Taliban, to ensure the safety of civilians and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals who wish to leave Afghanistan."

