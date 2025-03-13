Heritage medallions, Merlion blind box: Singapore Mint launches SG60 commemorative collection

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Mint on Thursday (Mar 13) unveiled a special collection to mark Singapore’s 60th anniversary, featuring medallions, bookmarks and figurines.

The SG60 collection will be released in phases throughout the year.

The Jalan Jalan Through Heritage Districts of Singapore is a collection of 1 oz 999 fine silver proof medallions, each representing one of five historic districts - Changi, Jurong, Tiong Bahru, Toa Payoh and Queenstown.

“The obverse design of the medallion celebrates the present, while the reverse offers a nostalgic view of the past, capturing the transformation of these cherished neighbourhoods,” said the Singapore Mint.

Limited to 2,000 pieces per design, these medallions aim to highlight “the rich heritage of Singapore’s neighbourhoods”, featuring landmarks like the Chinese Garden and Toa Payoh Dragon Playground.