Growing buzz around EVs draws 25% more visitors to Singapore Motorshow
More players are expected to enter the luxury EV market to meet growing demand in Singapore, said carmakers.
SINGAPORE: Growing interest in electric vehicles (EVs) drew larger crowds to this year’s Singapore Motorshow.
Attendance at the four-day event, which ended on Sunday (Jan 11), rose by about 25 per cent compared to last year. The increase was driven by increasing consumer interest in EVs, including those from Chinese brands, the organiser said.
“People are now more open to the idea of EVs. They are more open to the idea of Chinese brands as well,” said Mr Glenn Tan, president of the Motor Traders Association of Singapore.
“But I think now, with a lot of Chinese brands (coming) in, people are really open to the idea of Chinese EVs, and it's something that has become very mainstream in Singapore.”
The event at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre featured 37 automotive brands and over 200 vehicle models, with the bulk of exhibitors showcasing electric or hybrid models.
GROWING BUZZ AROUND EVs
As with last year, Chinese manufacturers dominated the show floor, underscoring their growing presence in Singapore’s automotive market.
EVs and new model launches took centre stage at the motorshow, which spanned 21,000 sqm across four levels.
Riding the growing buzz around EVs, car dealership Vincar Group expanded its lineup to include more electric models. The event also marked the firm’s debut of Chinese brand Guangzhou Automobile Group and Malaysia’s Proton eMAS.
Mr Ernest Tan, deputy CEO of Vincar Group, said public response to EVs has been encouraging.
“Last year alone, the uptake for EVs grew quite a lot and we are expected to grow again this year,” he said.
“It is a good thing for the industry. A lot of new brands are coming with new models.”
EVs made up 43 per cent of new Singapore car registrations in the first nine months of last year. In comparison, EVs accounted for 33.8 per cent of new car sales in the whole of 2024, and 18.2 per cent in 2023.
Chinese brand BYD, which showcased its new plug-in hybrid Seal 6 DM-i, also saw strong interest at the motorshow.
“EV definitely has been more popular and it's widely accepted,” said Ms Wang Hsiao Yen, head of marketing at BYD Singapore.
“We have seen a lot of people just come directly with full knowledge about EVs – I think that's great. That's why I think we (filled) up a lot of crowds this year compared to last year.”
She added that the recent drop in Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for Category A cars also helped draw more visitors.
Prices for Category A cars – those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp – closed at S$102,009 last week, down 6.8 per cent in the previous bidding exercise.
LUXURY EV MARKET
Carmakers told CNA that more players are expected to enter the luxury EV market to meet growing demand in Singapore.
To prepare for this, some are already raising the bar by offering customisable entertainment systems and more spacious seating.
China’s oldest passenger carmaker Hongqi, for instance, made its Singapore debut by unveiling a preview of its electric luxury sport utility vehicle, which is set to hit the market from the middle of 2026.
Eurokars Group, Hongqi's Singapore distributor, said the model will offer more legroom.
But even as it jazzes up its rides, the company expects competition in the luxury EV segment to intensify in the near future.
“We don't really see aggressive players within the luxury EV space,” said Ms Charmain Kwee, group executive director of Eurokars.
“But (in) the next few years, I'm not surprised that more and more car players will move into the direction,” she added.
“Similar to what combustion engines were years back, different carmakers will want to launch into different segments and different categories to cater to their broad customer pool.”
As more buyers turn to luxury EVs, brands will need to innovate to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.
Audi, already active in the luxury EV segment, is focusing on features such as premium interiors and customisable high-end sound systems.
The automaker expects to continue expanding its offerings in Singapore and the region.
“I think Singapore is the most progressive market for luxury EVs compared to other markets in the (Southeast Asia) region, mainly due to the perfect ecosystem here, (including) the charging system,” said Mr Martin Bayer, managing director of Audi Singapore
“Singapore (also) has a very clear plan of how it evolves for the next few years, and this gives confidence to the manufacturers and also to the customers.”
FUTURE OF DRIVING
Retailers said young families remain the largest group of potential buyers, many of whom are drawn to features and technology designed for everyday use.
Leading carmakers believe the race is no longer just about price and driving range, but also about chips, software and artificial intelligence aimed at creating smarter vehicles.
Among the brands shaping the future of car mobility is Chinese EV maker Xpeng, which is relatively new to the Singapore market. Its use of technology is heavily centred on AI.
“We have been here for about just under two years,” said Mr Dominic Tan, sales manager at Xpeng Singapore.
“That is the number one hurdle that we do face, but I think putting more cars on the roads gives customers a lot of confidence in the brand.”
Even as car brands experiment with new technologies, they stressed that safety remains a top priority.
BYD has developed an in-house system that combines sensors, software and AI to create a 360-degree view of a vehicle’s surroundings.
The technology is already in use in China, and the company is working to get it approved in Singapore.
“Over (the) years, people's expectations for EV products have changed. It has accelerated. People are looking beyond just having a more sustainable energy (car),” BYD’s Ms Wang.
“It (also) has to be smart, it has to be practical.”