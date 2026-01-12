Growing buzz around EVs draws 25% more visitors to Singapore Motorshow

GROWING BUZZ AROUND EVs

As with last year, Chinese manufacturers dominated the show floor, underscoring their growing presence in Singapore’s automotive market.

EVs and new model launches took centre stage at the motorshow, which spanned 21,000 sqm across four levels.

Riding the growing buzz around EVs, car dealership Vincar Group expanded its lineup to include more electric models. The event also marked the firm’s debut of Chinese brand Guangzhou Automobile Group and Malaysia’s Proton eMAS.

Mr Ernest Tan, deputy CEO of Vincar Group, said public response to EVs has been encouraging.

“Last year alone, the uptake for EVs grew quite a lot and we are expected to grow again this year,” he said.

“It is a good thing for the industry. A lot of new brands are coming with new models.”

EVs made up 43 per cent of new Singapore car registrations in the first nine months of last year. In comparison, EVs accounted for 33.8 per cent of new car sales in the whole of 2024, and 18.2 per cent in 2023.

Chinese brand BYD, which showcased its new plug-in hybrid Seal 6 DM-i, also saw strong interest at the motorshow.

“EV definitely has been more popular and it's widely accepted,” said Ms Wang Hsiao Yen, head of marketing at BYD Singapore.

“We have seen a lot of people just come directly with full knowledge about EVs – I think that's great. That's why I think we (filled) up a lot of crowds this year compared to last year.”

She added that the recent drop in Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for Category A cars also helped draw more visitors.

Prices for Category A cars – those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp – closed at S$102,009 last week, down 6.8 per cent in the previous bidding exercise.