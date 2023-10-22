Singapore the 'LV destination' for concerts, but will rising costs, competition derail that?

SINGAPORE: With good infrastructure, easy connectivity and a track record in making large-scale events work, Singapore is a popular concert tour stop for international artistes.

So much so that it has a reputation akin to a luxury brand which promises a smooth performance and a good time not just for the audience, but the celebrity and those working on the tour.

“There are some who call Singapore the ‘LV destination’ of Southeast Asia,” said Ms Gabriela Chan, the marketing manager of concert promoter CK Star Entertainment in Singapore. “LV” refers to luxury label Louis Vuitton.

“It’s a very different image and experience that the country offers,” she added, citing factors such as venues with state-of-the-art facilities, supportive policies, and a clean and safe environment.

“All these matter for the artistes and touring agencies, and that’s why Singapore remains attractive.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts have made a roaring comeback, with a string of A-listers performing – some even for multiple days – in Singapore.

These include Mandopop star Jay Chou and K-pop group Blackpink who have enthralled tens of thousands of fans at the National Stadium. At neighbouring Indoor Stadium, Hong Kong's "Heavenly King" Jacky Cheung performed a record 11 nights in July.

The National Stadium is set to host British band Coldplay for six shows next January, followed in March by American popstar Taylor Swift also for six shows. Singapore will be the only stop that Swift is making in Southeast Asia.

Both concerts ignited a buying frenzy, with hundreds of thousands of tickets selling out within hours. Additional tickets for Coldplay that were released earlier this month have also been snapped up.

Adding to the concert calendar are upcoming performances by Taiwanese rock band Mayday and British musician Ed Sheeran.

This string of concerts isn’t just music to the ears of fans. Singapore’s local economy stands to benefit as well, with concert promoters and associated businesses seeing a brisk recovery and spillover effects for others in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Still, industry players have cited challenges such as rising costs and manpower shortages. Some are also worried about a slide in consumer demand if the global economy weakens further.

Regionally, other countries are also hoping to muscle in on Singapore's concert market with their huge domestic audience.