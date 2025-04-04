Singapore must brace itself for more shocks following US tariffs: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore must brace itself for more shocks to come, as the global calm and stability that once existed "will not return anytime soon", said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a YouTube video on Friday (Apr 4).

His comments came after the US on Wednesday imposed sweeping new tariffs on almost all its trading partners, sparking a raft of retaliatory moves by targeted countries.

"We cannot expect that the rules which protected small states will still hold," said Mr Wong. "I am sharing this with you so that we can all be mentally prepared."

"So that we will not be caught off guard. Let us not be lulled into complacency. The risks are real. The stakes are high."

However, he assured that if Singapore stays resolute and united, it will continue to hold its own in what he described as a "troubled world" that is seeing a growing likelihood of a full-blown global trade war.

He added that Singapore needs to be clear-eyed about the dangers that are building up in the world, with global institutions getting weaker and international norms eroding.

This will result in more and more countries acting based on narrow self-interest, and using force or pressure to get their way in what he said is the harsh reality of the world today.

"We will stay vigilant. We will build up our capabilities. We will strengthen our network of partnerships with like-minded countries," he said.

"We are more ready than many other countries, with our reserves, our cohesion, and our resolve."