Singapore must not let other countries dictate what it does, says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Amid a global situation more uncertain and challenging than any period since its independence, Singapore continues to believe in the need for many major countries to participate in the region, to achieve a balance of power, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Sunday (Feb 5).

But as a small nation, Singapore must also put its interests first and not let other countries - big or small, no matter how friendly - dictate what it does, he added.

"Our policies, whether they are foreign policy or domestic policy, must be for Singaporeans to decide. Nobody else."

In a speech delivered at the Hokkien Huay Kuan Spring Reception 2023, Mr Shanmugam laid out Singapore's approach to survival in the face of a "difficult" international situation spanning Russia's invasion of Ukraine; the threat of US-China conflict in the Asia-Pacific; and widespread protectionism.

Many of these complex challenges bubbled over in 2022 and this year the situation is not much better, he said, pointing to the most recent US-China row which culminated in the Biden administration shooting down on Saturday what Beijing called an "airship".

"We just saw how a balloon - the Chinese say it is a weather balloon, the Americans say it is a spy balloon - shot down, set back US-China relations," said Mr Shanmugam.

A direct confrontation between the superpowers would have a "catastrophic" global impact; just as there could be "terrible and unpredictable" consequences should a cornered Russia resort to more dangerous weapons, the minister warned.