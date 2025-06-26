Arts groups boost offerings as NAC expands arts education programme to all preschools by 2027
SINGAPORE: The National Arts Council (NAC) plans to expand its Arts Education Programme (AEP) to include all preschools by 2027.
The AEP currently serves more than 500 government-assisted preschools.
It offers about 1,400 programmes led by 300 artists and arts groups, supported by about 2,000 registered arts educators.
Some arts groups under the AEP have seen demand for their services tripling since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ARTS GROUPS PARTNER WITH SCHOOLS
One group that has seen an increased demand is Sri Warisan, a performing arts company founded in 1997. It teaches wayang kulit, or shadow puppet theatre, to preschoolers under the AEP.
The group uses special lightweight shadow puppets that have fewer pointed edges and are more colourful in design. This is meant to appeal to children and make the art form more accessible.
Its managing director Adel Ahmad said its method of teaching wayang kulit allows children to learn cultural values from the art form.
He noted that the AEP has helped in preserving traditional Malay culture and tradition.
Educators also highlighted the value of children learning from hands-on experience.
"It benefits the children's learning out of the classroom, and they're able to gain more knowledge in terms of learning out of the box,” said Ms Suriani Ahmad Bakri, a centre manager with Happy Town Childcare, which hired Sri Warisan to conduct classes for its students.
The company has grown from working with 10 preschools in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, to bookings with 38 preschools for January to August this year.
However, that has led to difficulties in recruiting trained arts educators, said Mr Adel.
Aside from increasing full-time staff to 13, he has also engaged 30 part-timers, of which 22 started as student members of the arts group. The other eight are freelancers who are musicians or dance instructors recommended by existing instructors.
He added that Sri Warisan also intends to teach more programmes such as regional dances as part of the AEP.
Another AEP partner that aims to give children an early exposure to performing arts is Muse Arts.
It has seen about 20 per cent increase in engagements since 2022 and has doubled its offerings of dance, music and musical theatre programmes, said the group’s founder Jacintha Tan.
She added that the group’s programmes are tailored to school themes such as “My parents are my superheroes” or “Be honest with each other”.
The organisation also conducts workshops for educators who need support teaching music, dance or drama.
Ms Tan added that preschool staff are required to undergo early childhood training for at least three months to ensure competency in class management while conducting lessons.
TRAINING EDUCATORS
As the AEP broadens its reach, the NAC said that it is working to improve the quality of artist-led learning programmes.
This includes improving the teaching skills of arts educators through partnerships with early childhood experts.
Ms May Tan, director of education and manpower development at NAC’s arts ecosystem group, said artists play an important role as educators.
"Arts educators are … essential in nurturing life skills such as critical thinking, creativity and social emotional learning," she said.
Professor Kwok Kian Woon, vice-chancellor of University of the Arts Singapore, said that arts education has been evolving.
He noted that more young people are being exposed to the arts, which could eventually lead them to study to become artists and educators.
“A first experience may lead students to become more curious. They may also look forward to subsequent experiences,” said Prof Kwok.
“I think this is a very good exposure which would lead to our students finding their way throughout the rest of their lives, to appreciate, learn … and to become more expressive,” he added.
A 2023 NAC population survey on the arts also showed that people who have an early engagement in the arts tend to continue doing so later in life.
Ms Tan said: “As we have a greater population participating in the arts, they see the value in the arts. They appreciate our local arts, and therefore they … fuel the ecosystem, to build a stronger demand for the arts that are created by our artists.”