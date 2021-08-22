In pictures: Singapore's National Day Parade 2021

SINGAPORE: With pandemic precautions in mind, Singapore held a pared-down party for its National Day Parade at the The Float @ Marina Bay on Saturday (Aug 21). The belated birthday celebration to mark Singapore's 56th year of independence saw soaring sensations, the Red Lions and F-15SG fighter jets, thrilling a visibly smaller crowd of COVID-19 frontliners, essential workers, community volunteers and Members of Parliament. The show segment of the parade - a song-and-dance spectacle usually involving hundreds - was scaled down as well, but those present sang their hearts out.



Here's are some of the parade highlights through our photographers' lens: