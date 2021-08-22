Logo
Singapore

In pictures: Singapore's National Day Parade 2021
Singapore

F-15SG fighter jets in delta formation during the National Day Parade on Aug 21, 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Marcus Mark Ramos
Try Sutrisno Foo
Try Sutrisno Foo & Marcus Mark Ramos
22 Aug 2021 06:12AM (Updated: 22 Aug 2021 06:12AM)
SINGAPORE: With pandemic precautions in mind, Singapore held a pared-down party for its National Day Parade at the The Float @ Marina Bay on Saturday (Aug 21). The belated birthday celebration to mark Singapore's 56th year of independence saw soaring sensations, the Red Lions and F-15SG fighter jets, thrilling a visibly smaller crowd of COVID-19 frontliners, essential workers, community volunteers and Members of Parliament. The show segment of the parade - a song-and-dance spectacle usually involving hundreds - was scaled down as well, but those present sang their hearts out.

Here's are some of the parade highlights through our photographers' lens:

A member of the Red Lions coming in for a landing at The Float @ Marina Bay during the National Day Parade on Aug 21, 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
A member of the Red Lions lands in parade grounds during the National Day Parade on Aug 21, 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
A member of the Red Lions lands during the National Day Parade on Aug 21, 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
A Chinook carrying the state flag flies overhead as marching contingents stand at attention during the National Day Parade on Aug 21, 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter jet leaving vapour trails during the aerial display of the National Day Parade on Aug 21, 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter jet breaks the sound barrier during the aerial display of the National Day Parade on Aug 21, 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter jet making a climb during the aerial display of the National Day Parade on Aug 21, 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
The state flag flypast seen going by the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall during the National Day Parade on Aug 21, 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Parade Commander Lieutenant-Colonel Tang Wee Goh standing at attention as the Guard of Honour contingents fire off their rifles as part of a feu de joie. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
The Colours Party contingent marching off at the National Day Parade 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
A nearly full moon shines over the Guard of Honour contingent during National Day Parade 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
President Halimah Yaacob waving to the crowds as she leaves the National Day Parade 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
As night falls, smart lights installed on empty seats transform the National Day Parade 2021 grandstand into a shimmering sea of red. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Singer Aisyah Aziz performing Spirits Anew at the National Day Parade 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Singer-songwriter Linying and composer of the National Day Parade 2021 theme song, The Road Ahead performing at The Float @ Marina Bay. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
Dancers performing in artificial rain during the show segment of National Day Parade 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
A performer handing an umbrella to a dancer as artificial rain falls on stage during the show segment of National Day Parade 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Singer Benjamin Kheng performing at the National Day Parade 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Singer-songwriter Shye-Anne Brown performing at National Day Parade 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
Fireworks going off during National Day Parade 2021 against the backdrop of Marina Bay Sands. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Fireworks go off as performers gather on stage for the final segment of the National Day Parade 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)
Fireworks shoot up into the sky at the Marina Bay floating platform for the National Day parade on Aug 21, 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Fireworks over Marina Bay to cap off National Day Parade 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)
Source: CNA/ly

