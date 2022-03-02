Singapore Navy participating in multinational exercise in Bay of Bengal

SINGAPORE: Together with ships and aircraft from more than 40 countries, the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)’s Formidable-class frigate RSS Tenacious is participating in the 11th edition of MILAN, a multilateral naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy.

The exercise, which began on Feb 25 and will run until Friday (Mar 4), is being held in Visakhapatnam, India and the Bay of Bengal.

"Held biennially, Singapore has participated in every edition of the multilateral exercise since its inception in 1995," said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a media release on Wednesday.

This year's exercise, with the theme “Camaraderie – Cohesion – Collaboration”, includes professional exchanges ashore and naval exercises at sea, said MINDEF.

The ministry noted that Deputy Fleet Commander Colonel Ng Xun Xi spoke at the International Maritime Seminar – a platform to exchange ideas on common maritime priorities and challenges faced by navies - highlighting the importance of collaboration in tackling transboundary threats.

“Beyond the tangible benefit of tackling transboundary threats, collaboration also allows for closer cooperation at sea, building confidence amongst partners in the process," said Colonel Ng.

During the sea phase, the RSS Tenacious participated in drills across the surface, subsurface and air domains, including air defence exercise, gunnery firings and helicopter crossdeck landings, MINDEF said on Wednesday.

MILAN 2022 will conclude with a sail-past of all the participating ships, it noted.

MINDEF said all RSN participants are fully vaccinated and observe COVID-19 safety measures such as swab tests before and after deployment. They also adhere to a controlled itinerary while in India.

"The crew of RSS Tenacious also tested negative for COVID-19 prior to deployment and did not come into physical contact with participants from the other navies," the ministry added.