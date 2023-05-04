Singapore Navy to use more of AI, unmanned tech as new chief urges young 'digital natives' to hop on board

SINGAPORE: Technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are being increasingly used in the operations of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), its newly appointed chief said, as he urged digitally savvy young people to help "take the Navy into the future".

Rear-Admiral (RADM) Sean Wat, who was appointed Chief of Navy on Mar 10, said that AI plays an active role in daily frontline operations "to more efficiently identify potential intruders from land and sea via our surveillance systems".

Unmanned technology can help Singapore overcome its manpower limitations as well, he added.

However, it cannot replace core human functions such as leadership and complex decision-making.

That is why, besides keeping up with technological and hardware advancements, RSN will also devote its attention to developing skills and expertise.

RADM Wat was giving a written interview to the media on Tuesday (May 2), ahead of the biennial International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Imdex) Asia 2023 happening from May 3 to 5.

In the interview, he gave examples of how RSN, being a "small" navy, continuously transforms itself and incorporates new technologies to better achieve its mission.

On the part that AI plays, he said: "On board ships, we have also been experimenting with data analytics to help with predictive maintenance to help our engineers to maintain the operational readiness of our platforms."

Incorporating such technologies "will be a key force enabler for our Navy" and it is therefore important to keep an open mind with regard to their adoption and implementation, he added.