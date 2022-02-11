Singapore names new Chief of Army; David Neo oversaw SAF's contributions to national fight against COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Brigadier-General (BG) David Neo will be Singapore's new Chief of Army from Mar 10, announced the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Friday (Feb 11).

He takes over from Major-General (MG) Goh Si Hou, who has served in the position for about four years.

"This change is part of the process of leadership renewal in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF)," said MINDEF.

BG Neo, currently deputy secretary (technology), joined the SAF in 1996 and is a commando officer by training.

The 44-year-old has served in various command appointments in the SAF, including as Commanding Officer First Battalion Singapore Guards, Commander 2nd Singapore Infantry Brigade and Commander 3rd Singapore Division.

He has also held key staff appointments, including as Head Joint Plans and Transformation Department and Director of Joint Operations, where he oversaw the SAF’s contributions to the national fight against COVID-19.