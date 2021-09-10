568 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 80-year-old man dies of complications
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 568 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Sep 10), including 127 seniors who are above 60 years old.
An 80-year-old man died on Friday due to complications from COVID-19, bringing Singapore's total fatalities to 58.
The man, identified as Case 72986, developed symptoms on Sep 4 and tested positive for the disease on Thursday after being admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.
He had been partially vaccinated against COVID-19 and had a history of diabetes, heart failure, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, MOH said.
There were also five imported infections, taking Singapore's daily count to 573 COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Of the imported cases, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore and the other two developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.
NEW LARGE CLUSTERS
MOH said it was "closely monitoring" 10 large clusters with new cases, which were ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Thirty-two new cases were added to the cluster involving the construction site at 30 Sunview Way, while 23 were added to the one at Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard.
HOSPITALISED CASES
As of Friday, 689 patients were warded in hospital, including 25 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and six in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
Of those who were very ill, 27 were above 60 years old.
Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died was 4.5 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated was 0.7 per cent.
VACCINATION PROGRESS
As of Thursday, 81 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full vaccination regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 83 per cent have received at least one dose.
Singapore has administered more than 8.8 million doses under the national vaccination programme, covering 4.5 million people, of whom 4.4 million have completed the full regimen.
Another 175,974 doses of other vaccines recognised by the World Health Organization's emergency use listing have been administered, covering 86,487 people.
As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 70,607 COVID-19 cases.
