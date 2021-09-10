568 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 80-year-old man dies of complications

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 568 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Sep 10), including 127 seniors who are above 60 years old.

An 80-year-old man died on Friday due to complications from COVID-19, bringing Singapore's total fatalities to 58.

The man, identified as Case 72986, developed symptoms on Sep 4 and tested positive for the disease on Thursday after being admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

He had been partially vaccinated against COVID-19 and had a history of diabetes, heart failure, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, MOH said.

There were also five imported infections, taking Singapore's daily count to 573 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of the imported cases, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore and the other two developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.