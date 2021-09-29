Record 2,236 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 5 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore's death toll from COVID-19 jumped to 85 on Tuesday (Sep 28) as five more elderly people died from complications.

The fatalities come as the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a record 2,236 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday.

The new infections include 2,226 local cases, comprising 1,711 in the community and 515 among dormitory residents. Of these local cases, 483 were seniors above the age of 60.

There were also 10 imported cases, said MOH in a media update issued at about 11.50pm.

All five fatalities were Singaporean. Four were men aged 69, 73, 74 and 79 while one was a 77-year-old woman.

Among them, MOH said two had been unvaccinated against COVID-19. One had been partially vaccinated and the remaining two had been vaccinated.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, added MOH.

The Health Ministry did not provide information on what their underlying medical conditions were.

There have been 30 deaths in September so far, a new monthly record.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 91,775 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATIONS

There were 1,325 COVID-19 cases warded in hospital, most of them well and under observation, said MOH.

Of these, 209 cases of serious illness required oxygen supplementation and 30 were in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). Among those who fell very ill were 201 seniors aged above 60.

Over the last 28 days, 98 per cent of local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

In that period, 408 cases required oxygen supplementation and 47 were in the ICU.

Of these, 35.7 per cent were fully vaccinated and 64.3 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

NEW CLUSTER AT ELDERLY DAYCARE CENTRE

MOH said it was currently "closely monitoring" 11 active large clusters.

A new cluster of 11 cases has been identified at Man Fatt Lam Elderly Joy Daycare Centre.

The cluster involved transmission among clients and staff members, said MOH, adding that 10 of the cases were clients while one was an employee.

The centre has been closed since Sep 25, said the Health Ministry.

The largest cluster under monitoring is currently located at Blue Stars Dormitory.

Twenty more cases were linked to it on Tuesday, taking the total to 401.

Other dormitories in the list include Avery Lodge with 256 cases and Woodlands Dormitory with 216 infections.

The cluster at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre has grown to 106, comprising 96 workers at the market, four trade visitors and six household members of cases.

The new cases have already been quarantined, said MOH.