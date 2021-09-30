2 deaths as Singapore reports 2,478 new COVID-19 cases; large clusters at care home and 6 dormitories

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,478 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Sep 30) and two more deaths due to complications from the virus.

The fatalities were identified as a 79-year-old Singapore permanent resident and an 87-year-old Singaporean.

Both women had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had various underlying medical conditions, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Health Ministry did not provide information on what their underlying medical conditions were.

There have been 40 deaths in September alone, a new monthly record. Singapore's death toll now stands at 95.

Of the new cases, 2,474 were locally transmitted infections comprising 2,022 cases in the community and 452 dormitory residents.

Among these cases were 535 seniors above the age of 60, said MOH in its daily update released to media at 11pm.

There were also four imported cases, with three detected upon arrival in Singapore and one who developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

This is the third day in a row Singapore has reported a record number of new infections, after 2,268 new cases were announced on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 96,521 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATIONS

There were 1,360 patients warded in hospital, most of them well and under observation, said MOH.

Among them were 204 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 34 in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of those who fell very ill, 197 were seniors above the age of 60.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms was 98.1 per cent.

In that period, 443 cases required oxygen supplementation and 52 had been in the ICU.

Of these, 49.9 per cent were fully vaccinated and 50.1 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

ACTIVE CLUSTERS

MOH said it was currently "closely monitoring" 15 active large clusters, including seven added to the list on Wednesday.

The latest large clusters comprise six migrant worker dormitories and a care home in Marsiling.

A total of 29 cases have been linked to the COVID-19 cluster at MWS Christalite Methodist Home.

One staff member and 28 residents were infected, MOH said.

The affected dormitories are Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2, ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory, 9 Defu South Street 1 Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge 2 Dormitory and PPT Lodge 1B Dormitory.

The six dormitory clusters currently have a combined total of 475 cases.

MOH said all six clusters were caused by intra-dormitory transmission among residents, with "no evidence" of spread beyond the dormitory.