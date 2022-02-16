Planning a trip? What you need to know about Singapore's latest border measures and new VTLs

SINGAPORE: Border measures in Singapore will be simplified to facilitate the arrival of travellers who are less likely to become severely ill with COVID-19 and burden the country's healthcare system while they are here.

"As Singapore’s incidence rate is now comparable with most overseas destinations, imported cases are unlikely to affect the trajectory of local cases," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Feb 16).

Singapore also announced the launch of new vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) with Hong Kong and other regions on Wednesday. VTL quotas are also set to be restored and progressively increased.

Here's what you need to know:

HONG KONG VTL

As a Category I region, travellers from Hong Kong, including those who are unvaccinated, have been able to enter Singapore under a unilateral opening arrangement.

This arrangement will cease at 11.59pm on Feb 24 following MOH's review of the COVID-19 situation there.

A new one-way VTL will replace it, meaning travellers from Hong Kong will now have to be fully vaccinated to be able to enter Singapore quarantine-free.

Air travel pass (ATP) applications for travel from Hong Kong will close at 11.59pm on Feb 17.

Travellers with travel history to Hong Kong and who have valid ATPs can enter Singapore until 11.59pm on Feb 24. All ATPs for entry into Singapore from Hong Kong after this time will be rescinded.

Travellers with travel history to Hong Kong will be able to apply for a vaccinated travel pass (VTP) to enter Singapore from 10am on Feb 22 for entry on or after Feb 25.

FIVE MORE VTL COUNTRIES, MORE LINKS TO THAILAND

Previously announced VTLs with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which were deferred amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, will be opened from Feb 25.

Travellers from these countries can apply for VTPs from 10am on Feb 22.

New VTLs with Israel and the Philippines were also announced on Wednesday, with two-way quarantine-free travel between Singapore and these countries to be established on Mar 4.

VTP applications for Israel and the Philippines open at 10am on Mar 1.

The VTL for Thailand will also be extended beyond Bangkok to include flights from all cities in Thailand, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

"Airlines that plan to operate from more cities from Thailand under the VTL may submit their plans for designated flights to CAAS for approval," the authority said.