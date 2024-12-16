CNA Explains: What does it mean for Singaporeans now that NRIC numbers will be unmasked?

SINGAPORE: The government said over the weekend that it will be changing the practice of masking National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers, which means citizens' NRIC numbers may be publicly known.

It had intended to make the change only after explaining to citizens the rationale but before it could do so, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) went ahead and launched a new portal with a search function that produced people's names and full NRIC numbers, raising concern and anxiety on the ground.

How did the NRIC come about?

The NRIC is a document which Singaporeans have to register for within a year of turning 15, or when someone becomes a citizen or permanent resident, mandated under the National Registration Act of 1965.

Those born before the year 2000 have NRIC numbers prefixed with “S”, while those born after the turn of the millennium have NRIC numbers starting with “T”.

For those born before 1968, their NRIC numbers typically begin with 0 or 1 as they were assigned in order of issuance, instead of based on their birth year.

The first NRIC number was issued in 1966 to Singapore’s first president, Yusof Ishak.

NUS associate professor of political science Bilveer Singh told CNA: “It has become the key overt marker of a Singaporean identity, something which we carry around on a daily basis.”

It is used to register everything an individual did across many aspects of life, such as buying a house, opening a bank account and getting married, he said.

Has its role changed?

The rise of new technologies, digitalisation and threats such as scams, have over the years presented new security concerns, with questions over whether nefarious actors can steal one’s personal data and details that are tied to a particular NRIC number, said Assoc Prof Singh.

Singapore Management University’s associate professor of law Eugene Tan said the NRIC number remains an important means of identification. “People may share the same name but they each have unique NRIC numbers.”

Not revealing one's full NRIC number has become accepted as a privacy norm, while the Personal Data Protection Act classifies NRIC numbers as “private data and enjoying the protection of the law”, he added.

From September 2019, organisations here also had to stop the practice of indiscriminately collecting people's NRIC details, and can only request for it if it is required by law, or if it is necessary to prove someone's identity.