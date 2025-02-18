Budget 2025: Authorities to study potential deployment of nuclear power in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The government will study the potential deployment of nuclear power in Singapore and take further steps to systematically build up capabilities in this area, said Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Feb 18).

Delivering his Budget 2025 speech, Mr Wong noted that Singapore has signed agreements with the US on civil nuclear cooperation and is working on "similar cooperation" with other countries with capabilities and experience in civilian nuclear power, especially small modular reactors (SMRs).

"Within the government, we will reorganise ourselves to provide greater emphasis on this work," said Mr Wong.

"We will need new capabilities to evaluate options, and to consider if there is a solution that Singapore can deploy in a safe and cost-effective way."

Mr Wong added that these capabilities will also be needed for nuclear safety, which will become "more salient" given the growing regional interest in nuclear power.