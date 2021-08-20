Singapore will remain an open economy, approach ‘has not and will not change’: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s approach to running its economy, which is being open to the world, “has not and will not change”, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday (Aug 20).

With a good geographical location and a resourceful population as its two advantages, he said the COVID-19 pandemic has underlined “a fundamental reality” about Singapore.

“We are too small to survive on our own and we must tap into global markets,” Mr Ong said in a speech delivered before a closed-door dialogue session with members from the European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (EuroCham).

“We will continue to welcome, facilitate and protect foreign investments. We will continue to complement local with foreign talent. We will preserve, buttress and expand our network of free trade agreements,” he added.

Singapore will also continue to value the technology and expertise that the world can offer, while persisting “in learning from everyone”, he said.

In addition, the country will remain a hub for manufacturing, trading, maritime, aviation, financial services, information and communications technology (ICT), as well as research and development.

“Singapore will also continue to be the interchange between the East and West, Europe and Asia, China and India. (It) will continue to be your springboard to connect with the ASEAN region,” said Mr Ong.