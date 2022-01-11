Singapore ‘open to the idea’ of cohort smoking ban, will study how New Zealand implements ban

SINGAPORE: Singapore is open to the idea of a cohort smoking ban, Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon said in Parliament on Tuesday (Jan 11).

He was responding to Members of Parliament who asked smoking-related questions, including whether Singapore will study and introduce such a ban, following the New Zealand government’s plans to do so.

Under the New Zealand government's plans, people aged 14 and under in 2027 will never be allowed to purchase cigarettes in the country.

The New Zealand government will consult a health task force before introducing legislation in June, with the aim of making it law by the end of this year. Restrictions will then be rolled out in stages from 2024.

Dr Koh said: "It is an attractive proposal, in that it prevents young people from taking up smoking while not putting too many restrictions on older smokers. Then, of course, as the years go by, more and more cohorts are smoking free."

While MOH is open to studying such a policy, he noted that the Government needs to take into account a few considerations.

CHALLENGES IN IMPLEMENTING COHORT BAN

In Singapore, young people are generally not taking up smoking, unlike the youths in many other countries, he said.

“Our youths today no longer see smoking as glamorous, and are aware of its harms,” he said.

He added that Singapore’s bigger challenge among young people is e-cigarettes, which are still tobacco products and harmful to users. Although banned, these illegal devices still find their way here, Dr Koh added.

“We will need to do more to enforce the current ban to push back against the tide of popularity and increasing use.

"If vaping becomes entrenched among the younger generation, it undoes all the progress we have made on curbing smoking, and will take an enormous effort over many years to curb its use,” he said.

Dr Koh added that although New Zealand has announced a cohort smoking ban, it promotes vaping as an alternative to smoking. Over time, the habit may shift from smoking to vaping, which is still harmful, he said.