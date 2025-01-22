Singapore hands over sixth tranche of humanitarian aid for Gaza

SINGAPORE: Singapore has handed its sixth tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza - totalling about S$1.3 million (US$1 million) - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday (Jan 22).

Singapore has now contributed over S$19 million worth of donations to the Palestinian enclave.

The latest handover of aid by the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) comprised S$851,000 to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and S$435,000 to UNICEF.

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Osman attended the ceremony in Jordan and reaffirmed the "deep and enduring friendship" between Singapore and Jordan, which has allowed close cooperation on providing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Dr Maliki expressed his hope that the ceasefire and hostage return agreement between Israel and Hamas will provide "a much-needed opening to step up the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, to alleviate the immense suffering there".

He also thanked the RLAF for leading the fundraising efforts in Singapore for humanitarian operations in Gaza.

"Singapore will continue to explore ways to support humanitarian and relief efforts in partnership with our regional partners."

As announced last week. Singapore will work on sending an air shipment of humanitarian supplies to Gaza, in partnership with Jordan.

Dr Maliki also reiterated Singapore's stance of a two-state solution being the only viable path towards a "comprehensive, just, and durable solution" to the longstanding conflict.