Singapore's 60th anniversary a significant milestone, opportunity for us to renew our commitment to nation: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The 60th anniversary of Singapore’s independence is and should be an opportunity for Singaporeans to reflect on their shared values and build a shared future together, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Nov 4).

“Next year we will mark 60 years of Singapore's independence. It will be Singapore’s 60th birthday,” he said, at the People’s Association (PA) Community Club Management Committees (CCMC) 60th anniversary dinner at One Punggol.

Calling it a “significant milestone”, Mr Wong said that a series of programmes and events are being planned to mark the occasion.

“But SG60 should not just be about celebration. It is and should be an opportunity for all of us to reflect on our shared values, who we are as Singaporeans and what we stand for,” said Mr Wong, who is also finance minister.

“It should be an opportunity for us to renew our commitment to Singapore, to do our part to build our shared future together.”

INVOLVING ALL SINGAPOREANS

Mr Wong said there will be more opportunities and platforms next year for Singaporeans to connect with one another from all walks of life, and to contribute to their community and nation.

The year-long series of activities will build around the theme “Building Our Singapore Together”, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a media release.

It builds on the Forward Singapore exercise, which was led by Mr Wong and fellow fourth-generation leaders, to review and refresh the country’s social compact. The exercise began in 2022, with the final report released in October last year.