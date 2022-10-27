Singapore, Palestinian Authority reaffirm ties during visit by Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh
SINGAPORE: The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh, called on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Oct 27) as part of his visit to Singapore.
"President Halimah and Prime Minister Shtayyeh reaffirmed the warm ties between Singapore and the PA, and exchanged views on developments in the Middle East," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Thursday.
The ministry added that Mdm Halimah welcomed more Palestinian officials to participate in courses and training programmes under the Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP).
The package provides sponsorship for customised training courses, study visits and postgraduate scholarships in areas of need for Palestinian officials.
Dr Shtayyeh was also hosted to lunch by Mr Lee, where both parties "had a good exchange of views on regional and global developments".
Mr Lee reiterated Singapore’s commitment to support Palestinian capacity-building efforts through the ETAP, including post-graduate scholarships in Singapore, said the ministry, adding that Singapore was happy to share its experience in relevant areas of interest.
MFA said that Prime Minister Lee also reiterated Singapore’s longstanding and principled support for a negotiated two-state solution consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions that allows both Israelis and Palestinians to live side-by-side in peace and security.
During Dr Shtayyeh's visit - the first by a Palestinian prime minister - he will have meetings with Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan as well as Dr Maliki Osman, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs.
Dr Shtayyeh will also visit the Institute of Technical Education College East, as well as the NEWater Visitor Centre.