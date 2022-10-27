Singapore, Palestinian Authority reaffirm ties during visit by Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh

SINGAPORE: The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh, called on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Oct 27) as part of his visit to Singapore.

"President Halimah and Prime Minister Shtayyeh reaffirmed the warm ties between Singapore and the PA, and exchanged views on developments in the Middle East," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Thursday.