Singapore to add 8 parks, 13km of park connectors to development pipeline

SINGAPORE: Joggers, cyclists and parkgoers in Singapore can look forward to more recreational options with the National Parks Board (NParks) adding another eight parks and 13km of park connectors to its development pipeline over the next five years.

The new parks include three nestled within the heartlands of Farrer Park, Spottiswoode and Woodgrove, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said on Wednesday (Mar 5) during the debate on his ministry’s budget.

The Farrer Park addition, for one, will be located within a larger integrated development and comes with features such as a nature play area, jogging track, open lawn and therapeutic landscape elements.

In total, more than 25 parks - amounting to over 170 ha or roughly the size of 240 football fields - will be completed between 2025 and 2030, NParks said.

These include the previously announced 7.6ha Teachers’ Estate Park near Upper Thomson, and the 72.8ha Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat Nature Park linked to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.