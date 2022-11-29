Shanmugam accuses Workers' Party of not taking stand on 377A; Pritam says minister mischaracterised his speech

CALL FOR REFERENDUM

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, who spoke after Mr Shanmugam on Tuesday, responded to the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) call for a national referendum to decide on the definition of marriage.

On Monday, PSP’s Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa said her party was able to come to a compromise and support the repeal of 377A, despite members having differing views.

But PSP's position on the definition of marriage is that it "should be decided via a national referendum rather than by Parliament", she had said.

"This will allow the many Singaporeans who have expressed concerns to have a say in this matter," she said on Monday.

In his closing speech on Tuesday, Mr Masagos said PSP’s proposal was an attempt to avoid taking a position.

“It is the duty of elected MPs to consult, to discuss and to come to a decision. Even, and perhaps especially, for difficult and polarising social issues,” he said.

“The PSP says that we should not allow Parliament to decide, but instead let the definition of marriage be decided by national referendum.

“This might seem seductive, but let’s call it what it is. It is an attempt to avoid taking a position as Parliamentarians, as elected representatives of the people.”

Singapore’s Constitution sets a “very high bar” for the holding of a referendum, said Mr Masagos in his closing speech on Tuesday.

“A referendum is required when sovereignty or the command of our armed forces and police is at stake,” he added.

“We have had only one referendum in our history - on merger with Malaysia. We should be very careful about elevating any matter to this level, saying it is equivalent to an issue on sovereignty.”

If a referendum is held, Mr Masagos questioned which side PSP would be on.

“Would the PSP try to bring people together, or stay silent on where it stands on heterosexual marriage as it is doing in this debate? Also, would a referendum settle this issue once and for all?

“Let us not look for politically easy options and cite ‘referendum’ as an easy solution. Just so that a decision does not have to be made in Parliament. In any case, even if the PSP wants a referendum, does it or does it not support the constitutional amendment?”

PSP seems to be against the amendment, and would leave the courts to decide on heterosexual marriage, said Mr Masagos.

“Governing requires us to bring people with different perspectives together, to ensure that various segments do not push for a maximalist position, which would impinge on others, and pave the way forward,” he added.

“Especially, we should not adopt positions just because it coincides with our own religious beliefs. Indeed, everyone in Singapore cannot expect their maximalist position to be realised because Singapore is a greatly diverse society.”

Responding to Mr Masagos’ comments on Tuesday, Ms Poa stood to reiterate her party’s position.

“I wish to clarify that our position on wanting the definition of marriage to be determined via a national referendum instead of Parliament is not a convenient way to avoid difficult decisions,” she said.

“A case in point would be the fact that we do have a position on 377A, which is also a difficult one.”

The party is aware of the Government’s position on what the criteria for holding a referendum are, said Ms Poa.

“It’s just that we have a slightly different view on what are the issues that go for a referendum. In this particular case, on the issue of the definition of marriage, we feel that this is an issue that is important to many Singaporeans and there is a high level of interest from the public to have a say in this matter.”

The matter of marriage is about social norms and does not require any specialised knowledge, she added.

“We feel that this is an area that is suitable for the public to participate,” said the NCMP.

When pressed again by Mr Masagos for PSP’s position on the constitutional amendments, Ms Poa confirmed that the party will be voting against them.

In response, Mr Masagos said: “Finally that’s come out in the open. So we know they’re going to support the repeal of Section 377A, but they will not support the amendments to the Constitution be made.

“There will now be new challenges that will be put up in court on constitutional grounds that other institutions like marriage and families, important to many Singaporeans, will now stand before the court, and then we’re back to square one again.”

In response, Ms Poa reiterated: “We will support a constitutional amendment if it says that the definition of marriage is to be determined by a national referendum.”

The Social and Family Development Minister replied: “Then we’ll wait for the train to crash on us.”