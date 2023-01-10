Parliament passes law to prevent abuse of SkillsFuture funding

FALSE ADVERTISING AND PROVIDING REFUNDS

Under the amended Bills, publicising or distributing a false or misleading advertisement about courses will also be an offence.

This covers advertisements that falsely represent that SSG provided funding, approval or endorsement for a course or its provider when this is not the case, said Ms Gan in Parliament.

An advertisement that includes fake information about the contents of the SSG-funded course or the skills acquired through the course would also be considered false or misleading.

This is based on actual cases of misrepresentations encountered by the agency, said Ms Gan.

“For example, courses were advertised to be funded by SSG, accredited under the Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications credentials, or would lead to a government-issued diploma, when they are not,” she added.

“This misleads individuals into signing up for unsuitable courses. If left unaddressed, such misrepresentations could undermine public confidence in the SkillsFuture movement.”

Previously, when SSG detected such cases, it relied on contractual levers to terminate the providers’ status as an approved trainer, preventing them from offering SSG-subsidised courses in the future, said the Minister of State.

However, SSG did not have legislative levers to direct errant entities to, for example, instruct providers to take down or correct these advertisements.

Errant providers found guilty of this offence will be liable for a fine of up to S$5,000 and/or a maximum of six months in prison, said MOE and SSG in the press release.

With the amended Bills in effect, SSG can also direct the provider to remove the false and misleading advertisement and publish a corrective advertisement approved by the agency, she noted.

SSG can now also direct training providers and other recipients of SSG funding to refund the money paid by trainees, as well as the funding provided, if the course did not start as scheduled or ceases to be provided before it is completed, said Ms Gan.

Failure to comply with these directions is also an offence, and those found guilty will be liable for a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or up to 12 months in prison.

An additional fine of S$1,000 per day may be imposed if the offence continues after the errant provider is convicted.

Providing false or misleading information to obtain SSG funding is currently an offence, and those convicted are liable for a fine and/or imprisonment, said the Minister of State.

“However, SSG currently has to rely on contractual levers and civil proceedings to recover the funds that have been wrongly obtained as a result of such false or misleading information,” she added.

With the new laws, the Court can order those convicted of this offence to repay the wrongly obtained funds to SSG.

“At this juncture, I would like to make it clear that our intention is not to penalise administrative lapses or genuine mistakes of the training providers that could occur from time to time,” she added.

“However, if the facts of a case constitute an offence, SSG will have to refer the case to AGC (Attorney-General’s Chambers) to determine the appropriate course of action.

“By safeguarding those that are genuine in the pursuit of training, we hope to create a vibrant CET (continuing education and training) ecosystem of quality training providers and programmes, and where companies and individuals participate in, and will benefit from, skills upgrading.”

ENHANCING ENFORCEMENT POWERS, STREAMLINING OPERATIONS

To investigate these new offences, the Bills enhance SSG’s enforcement powers, said Ms Gan.

Previously, SSG’s enforcement powers were “for limited purposes”, mainly to verify information submitted to the agency in applying for funding, and to ensure that the funding was properly used.

“Persons authorised by SSG may enter premises, take photos and videos, access documents, and ask for returns within a specified period. However, these powers are limited and are not sufficient for the investigation of offences,” she added.

Under the new amendments, SSG can now appoint inspectors to verify identities of people believed to have committed offences, require attendance, conduct interviews, as well as search for and seize documents or equipment for investigation, said Ms Gan. She added that these powers are similar to the ones that the agency already has under the Private Education Act.

To streamline operations, the new amendments also consolidate the offences and enforcement powers related to the funding provided by SSG.

It will also make it easier for employers to compute levy liabilities and make monthly contributions to both the Central Provision Fund and Skills Development Levy, said Ms Gan.

“The new offences and related provisions in the Bills seek to enable SSG to better deter and take appropriate action against abuse of funding given by SSG, and misrepresentation of SSG’s schemes,” she said.

“This will allow individuals and employers to have greater confidence to participate in training. We will also better protect genuine learners from being misled into taking courses that are of little or no value.

“This will also benefit the majority of training providers who are bona fide in their commitment to workforce training and skills development.”