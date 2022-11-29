Parliament passes law to spell out how death row inmates can file challenges after appeals fail

SINGAPORE: Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 29) passed legislation clarifying court processes for death row prisoners who have exhausted their appeals and clemency avenues.

With the passing of the Post-Appeal Applications in Capital Cases Bill, such inmates who have abused court processes will not be allowed to file a post-appeal application. This is unless they can provide new relevant evidence that could not have been presented earlier.

The inmates will also have to state if there was any delay in filing their application after getting the new evidence. If so, they have to state the reasons for the delay.

Such post-appeal applications include those for a stay of execution of a death sentence, those calling into question the conviction or death sentence imposed on a prisoner, or judicial review applications challenging the President's decision not to grant clemency.

These are where prisoners have been sentenced to death, but have failed in all their appeals and bids for clemency.

This comes after several high-profile cases in recent years where the apex court chastised the abuse of court processes and the dragging out of post-appeal capital cases.

One that attracted international attention was the case of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, a convicted drug trafficker who was sentenced to death in 2010.

The Malaysian was hanged in April this year. His appeal was dismissed in 2011 and he filed multiple applications to challenge the death sentence.

In dismissing his final bid for leniency, the Court of Appeal noted the “torturous path” that the proceedings took, including a criminal motion that was filed at the eleventh hour.