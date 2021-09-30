Singapore presents its vision of sustainability at World Expo in Dubai

Creating a rainforest in the desert.

It sounds contradictory, but that's what the Singapore Pavilion team set out to do at the World Expo in Dubai, which opens on Friday (Oct 1).

And it achieves that in a self-sustaining manner.

Titled “Nature, Nurture, Future”, the Pavilion is a minute’s walk from the main gate of the Expo’s Sustainability District.

It's a sweaty walk under the sweltering desert sun, so arriving at the Singapore Pavilion feels like entering an oasis. In fact, the perceived temperature drops by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in the Pavilion, without the use of air-conditioning.

That's the effect of a combination of 80,000 plants, dry mist fans, a canopy shelter, and an open design that allows for air flow.

“It’s an integration of nature with technology, with architecture, and co-existing with people,” said the pavilion’s commissioner-general Larry Ng.