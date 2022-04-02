Singapore Pavilion wins gold award at World Expo in Dubai

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Pavilion at the World Expo in Dubai won a gold award on Wednesday (Mar 30), the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) announced.

The pavilion was awarded the gold award for Architecture and Landscape for its size category. Finland and Qatar were awarded the silver and bronze awards respectively in the same category.

The recipients of the awards were decided by an international jury composed of nine experts in a range of relevant fields. The jury visited each international pavilion at the Expo in January and March this year.

A total of 51 awards were handed out during the ceremony.