Singapore, Philippines boost cooperation in areas like counterterrorism, deployment of healthcare workers

SINGAPORE: Singapore and the Philippines are looking to boost cooperation in areas like counterterrorism, the digital field and personal data protection with the signing of several bilateral agreements on Wednesday (Sep 7).

The exchange of agreements was witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr during his two-day state visit, which started on Tuesday.

A joint communique on the recruitment of Filipino healthcare workers was also signed.

It will pave the way for the "continued deployment of Filipino healthcare professionals to Singapore as well as greater bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare", according to a joint press statement released by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

During his visit, Mr Marcos called on President Halimah Yacob.

The Philippine president and his wife, First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, also had a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos, named in their honour at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.