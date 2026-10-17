Some Singapore pilgrims press ahead with Umrah plans despite advisory, others face cancellations

SINGAPORE: Some Singapore pilgrims are pressing ahead with plans to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia despite an advisory to defer travel to the country, while others are weighing whether to postpone or even cancel their trips.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Wednesday (Oct 14) advised Singaporeans planning to perform umrah to consider postponing their trips, in line with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MFA) advisory to defer all travel to Saudi Arabia amid heightened security risks.

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with recent missile and drone attacks affecting parts of Saudi Arabia, including airports.

Umrah is a voluntary pilgrimage to Mecca for Muslims and can be performed at any time of the year.

One family had their pilgrimage cancelled just hours before they were due to check in for their flight on Wednesday (Oct 14).

Mdm Hadijah, who was scheduled to travel with her family, said they were “heartbroken” when flight disruptions derailed their plans.

The family had planned to remain in the kingdom until Oct 25 as part of an Umrah trip with tour agency OneOasis Travel, but it was called off after their Emirates flight from Dubai to Saudi Arabia was cancelled.

“We are discussing with our family on postponing it to a later date, possibly next year. We hope and pray to make this Umrah trip come true,” said Mdm Hadijah, who declined to give her full name.

For others, preparations for their upcoming pilgrimages continue as they monitor developments.

Denise Deanna Chew is scheduled to travel from Nov 3 to Nov 13 with her husband and their two sons, aged 14 and one.

The family is travelling with And.i Experience and flying with Saudia Airlines.

Ms Chew said the advisories had made her concerned, particularly as she would be travelling with a baby.

For now, the family is taking a “wait-and-see” approach.

"We are continuing with our preparations, but at the same time, we are monitoring developments closely," Ms Chew said.

The family still intends to perform Umrah but Ms Chew said they are also mentally prepared for the possibility that the trip may not happen.

"I believe having faith doesn't mean disregarding safety or taking unnecessary risks," she said.

Ms Chew said the family would reconsider travelling if the situation worsens, if MFA or MUIS issues stronger advisories, or if their flights are cancelled.