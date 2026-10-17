Some Singapore pilgrims press ahead with Umrah plans despite advisory, others face cancellations
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to Saudi Arabia amid heightened security risks.
SINGAPORE: Some Singapore pilgrims are pressing ahead with plans to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia despite an advisory to defer travel to the country, while others are weighing whether to postpone or even cancel their trips.
The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Wednesday (Oct 14) advised Singaporeans planning to perform umrah to consider postponing their trips, in line with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MFA) advisory to defer all travel to Saudi Arabia amid heightened security risks.
The advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with recent missile and drone attacks affecting parts of Saudi Arabia, including airports.
Umrah is a voluntary pilgrimage to Mecca for Muslims and can be performed at any time of the year.
One family had their pilgrimage cancelled just hours before they were due to check in for their flight on Wednesday (Oct 14).
Mdm Hadijah, who was scheduled to travel with her family, said they were “heartbroken” when flight disruptions derailed their plans.
The family had planned to remain in the kingdom until Oct 25 as part of an Umrah trip with tour agency OneOasis Travel, but it was called off after their Emirates flight from Dubai to Saudi Arabia was cancelled.
“We are discussing with our family on postponing it to a later date, possibly next year. We hope and pray to make this Umrah trip come true,” said Mdm Hadijah, who declined to give her full name.
For others, preparations for their upcoming pilgrimages continue as they monitor developments.
Denise Deanna Chew is scheduled to travel from Nov 3 to Nov 13 with her husband and their two sons, aged 14 and one.
The family is travelling with And.i Experience and flying with Saudia Airlines.
Ms Chew said the advisories had made her concerned, particularly as she would be travelling with a baby.
For now, the family is taking a “wait-and-see” approach.
"We are continuing with our preparations, but at the same time, we are monitoring developments closely," Ms Chew said.
The family still intends to perform Umrah but Ms Chew said they are also mentally prepared for the possibility that the trip may not happen.
"I believe having faith doesn't mean disregarding safety or taking unnecessary risks," she said.
Ms Chew said the family would reconsider travelling if the situation worsens, if MFA or MUIS issues stronger advisories, or if their flights are cancelled.
Another pilgrim, who wanted to be identified only as Ms A, is due to travel with family and friends from Oct 21 to Nov 1, flying with Emirates.
She said she is aware of the potential security concerns but she still intends to proceed with the trip.
However, she said she would respect her travel agency's decision if it decides to cancel the trip.
"We are not in control of the situation," she said.
She added that the travel agency she is going with has been assuring her group that it is monitoring the situation closely.
Asked what might make her reconsider her plans, Ms A said she would still proceed with Umrah "should it be allowed".
Meanwhile, Nur Zhafirin Bin Nor Azhar, who is planning to perform his first Umrah this December, is hoping for the situation in the region to de-escalate soon.
“But if the travel agency deems it unsafe, then no choice but to follow,” he said.
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TRAVEL AGENCIES MONITORING DEVELOPMENTS
Travel agencies CNA spoke to said they are monitoring developments closely, with trips still scheduled to proceed.
A group with Noor Mohamad Services & Travel left Singapore for Jeddah on a direct Saudia Airlines flight on Wednesday and arrived in Mecca on Thursday morning.
Director Ustazah Juyda Noor Mohamad said the pilgrims had been communicating through a WhatsApp group ahead of their departure and were ready to proceed with the trip.
The agency said it took the MFA and MUIS advisories seriously.
"Our priority is the safety and well-being of our pilgrims, and our position is to encourage them to defer their journeys while security risks remain heightened," she said.
Another agency, Shahidah Travel, said all its Umrah departures remain on track, with no changes to its travel arrangements as of Wednesday.
The agency currently has a group in Mecca performing Umrah, with all its pilgrims in good condition.
It said it would continue to monitor flight schedules and coordinate with relevant parties, with any changes or disruptions communicated to affected pilgrims.
It has also registered its pilgrims through MFA's eRegister portal to facilitate communication and coordination if necessary.
As part of its emergency preparations, an appointed staff member would also carry copies of pilgrims' passports and passport-sized photographs.
Meanwhile, Travelconnect is reviewing upcoming departures with airlines and its ground operators in Saudi Arabia.
As of Wednesday, about 5 per cent of customers booked for year-end departures to Saudi Arabia had contacted the agency about either postponing or cancelling their trips, said its director Mohamed Nafis Rahman.
But some customers have also expressed a desire to proceed with their trips, he added.
"We understand their intentions but any decision to proceed must take into account the official advisories, flight availability and the safety of the ground arrangements," said Mr Nafis.
For pilgrims already in Saudi Arabia, tour leaders and ground operators are maintaining close contact with them, checking on their welfare and monitoring their return flights, he said.
Hamidah Travel & Tours told CNA on Wednesday that it planned to speak to its pilgrims following the advisory issued by MFA and MUIS.
The agency's director, Badruzzaman Abdul Majid, said it would continue to monitor the situation. If flight cancellations affect its pilgrims, the agency would arrange alternative flights.
The company had a group of pilgrims in Madinah as of Tuesday.
While agencies are monitoring the security situation and keeping upcoming departures under review, pilgrims who decide not to travel face another consideration: how much of what they have paid can they get back?
POSTPONING OR CANCELLING
A full refund is not guaranteed for pilgrims who postpone or cancel their trips, and some could incur additional fees.
Agencies said the financial implications would depend on arrangements with airlines, hotels and other service providers.
MUIS on Wednesday said it was engaging Umrah travel agents to encourage them to assist affected pilgrims with "clear information and, where possible, flexible arrangements for postponement or rescheduling".
Travel agencies told CNA, however, that the options available would depend in part on their airlines and other service providers.
Mr Badruzzaman said Hamidah Travel & Tours would have to work closely with airlines and other providers. For now, airlines are allowing postponements, although penalties could apply as flights are still operating.
The agency will assess the situation and discuss the options with pilgrims, he said. Its next group is scheduled to depart for Saudi Arabia on Oct 22.
If the situation deteriorates to the point where flights are no longer operating, however, the trip would have to be cancelled.
"We are here to help pilgrims. This is ‘amanah’ for us," Mr Badruzzaman said, referring to the responsibility to help pilgrims.
Travelconnect said it is reviewing postponement and refund options with its service providers.
Whether a full or partial refund is available will depend on each booking, including which payments can be recovered from airlines, hotels and other providers, Mr Nafis said.
As of Wednesday, none of the airlines Travelconnect was working with had offered refunds for customer-initiated cancellations.
The agency is seeking flexibility from airlines and hotels, including changes without additional charges where possible.
"We will explain the available options and any applicable costs to each affected customer before they make a decision," he said.
Travelconnect also strongly encourages customers to buy travel insurance, which Mr Nafis said almost all of its customers do.
Coverage, however, depends on the individual policy, and customers should check with their insurers about what is covered and excluded, particularly in relation to the current situation.
"Customers should not assume that all cancellations or disruptions related to the current situation are covered," he said.
Noor Mohamad Services & Travel said it would prioritise postponement or rescheduling, subject to availability and confirmation from its service providers.
For customers who request cancellation, the agency will assess each booking individually and explain the applicable refund arrangements.
The amount refundable will depend on the booking terms, payments already committed and any waivers or refunds secured from suppliers.
"We cannot promise a blanket full refund before these details are confirmed,” Ustazah Juyda said.
"Our aim is to minimise financial losses for our pilgrims and provide a clear breakdown of any amounts that cannot be recovered.”
The agency would seek flexibility from its airline and hotel partners, including changes without penalties where possible, she added.
However, fare differences or additional accommodation costs could still apply even if change fees are waived.
PILGRIMS ADVISED TO PREPARE FOR SUDDEN DISRUPTIONS
Pilgrims should confirm their flight schedules before departure and throughout their journey as changes may occur with limited notice, said Mr Ee Sheng Cha, security manager (assistance) at International SOS, a company that provides health and security risk management services.
They should also purchase comprehensive travel insurance that includes coverage for security-related disruptions and unexpected travel disruptions.
While in Saudi Arabia, pilgrims should avoid acting on unverified information circulating on social media, messaging platforms or through rumours, Mr Ee said.
They should also familiarise themselves with evacuation procedures and the locations of the nearest shelters at their accommodation and pilgrimage sites.
For tour agencies, Mr Ee recommended building flexibility into travel arrangements, including flight bookings and alternative travel routes, in case key points of arrival or departure are closed at short notice.