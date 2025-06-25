More attempts by countries to 'weaponise economic interdependencies': PM Wong

BEIJING: Amid current geopolitical contests and rivalries, there have been "more and more attempts" by countries to "weaponise economic interdependencies", Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (Jun 25).

Countries are also identifying “potential choke points” as leverage, all in the name of security and resilience, he added.

Speaking to journalists before meeting Singaporeans at a reception in Beijing, Mr Wong was responding to a question about whether he discussed with Chinese leaders how to move forward from the US tariff situation.

“But sometimes, the more one country does this … it incentivises others to find alternative solutions and sources,” said the prime minister.

"There will always be alternatives, be it high-end semiconductor chips or rare earth materials.

“So what may appear to be leverage today, may very well disappear, or the leverage may be minimised down the road. And I think this dynamic is playing out even today,” he added.

Whatever controls or restrictions are imposed on China, Mr Wong said he was quite sure China would find a way to navigate its way around them.

This is his first trip to China as prime minister – holding meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions, or Summer Davos.

The US tariffs are an evolving situation, he said, adding that "no one really knows what will happen next".

Singapore hopes that the US and China will continue to engage each other constructively and that both sides can find a way forward, said Mr Wong.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Singapore, has been engaging the US, he said, adding that he hopes the tariffs on ASEAN countries will come down closer to 10 per cent.

Even at 10 per cent, this is still three times higher than what the tariffs used to be, said Mr Wong.

“So we have to be realistic. We are going to be in a world where barriers are higher and we will have to find ways to navigate around this new environment.”