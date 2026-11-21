Some US-China bifurcation may be inevitable, but Singapore still has room to navigate: PM Wong
As long as the two superpowers do not collide with one another, there will be space for Singapore to do business with both sides, says Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
BEIJING: Some divisions between the US and China may be inevitable, especially in very high-end technologies, but as long as the two countries do not collide, there will be space for Singapore to navigate, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Saturday (Nov 21).
He also said many economies in the Asia-Pacific remain keen to work with Singapore because of its standing as a trusted business hub.
Mr Wong was speaking to Singapore media at the end of a trip to China, during which he attended the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.
In Beijing, he had a bilateral meeting and working lunch with China Premier Li Qiang, and met with Beijing Party Secretary Yin Li.
In response to a question about whether US-China tech competition could complicate the next phase of cooperation between Singapore and China, Mr Wong said there are concerns that the rivalry between the two powers will result in more bifurcation in the technologies that countries are able to access and use.
While Singapore hopes this will not happen, some of it might be inevitable and countries will have to choose one or the other, he said.
“We hope in Singapore that aside from these sensitive high-tech areas, there will be many other aspects of technology where countries are free to use either US, Western or Chinese technologies,” he said, adding that there should not be exclusive arrangements or restrictions imposed on countries.
Singapore strives to be a place that is open, where technologies from different countries can be showcased and deployed, and where the best technology available can be used for its own needs, said Mr Wong.
The prime minister added that Singapore's goal is still to stay friends with both the US and China and to do business with both sides – a position that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping understand.
This follows separate discussions Mr Wong had with both leaders over the past week, on the sidelines of the AELM in Shenzhen as well as the ASEAN-US Summit in the Philippine capital of Manila.
“So long as the two superpowers do not collide with one another – and I don’t believe the two leaders will – there will be space for Singapore to navigate this complex environment and to make a good living for ourselves, doing business with both of them and with countries everywhere in the world,” he said.
COUNTRIES STILL WANT TO COOPERATE
Despite rising geopolitical tensions and some elements of zero-sum competition, many like-minded economies would like to find ways to strengthen cooperation.
Many APEC economies have close relationships with Singapore and are “very keen” to work with us because of our good reputation and standing as a trusted business hub, said Mr Wong.
He pointed to the Pacific Alliance Free Trade Agreement that includes Peru, Mexico and Chile, whose leaders met with Mr Wong on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
“There’s a lot of interest by many countries to build these bridges and connections," he said, adding that "not everything we do has to be viewed through the lens of the US-China competition".
For example, there have been discussions about a free trade agreement between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the European Union, and ASEAN and Canada.
Singapore is also looking to strengthen partnerships with India and countries in the Middle East.
“These are different regions, different countries, but all with an interest to build closer links with Singapore and Southeast Asia, and I believe we have an opportunity to do so when we are chair of ASEAN next year,” he said.
Mr Wong also weighed in on the historic summit between the leaders of the US, China and Russia.
“It’s always good when leaders come together to dialogue … and to build bridges rather than to raise barriers and to have misunderstandings,” he said.
But talk of a G-2 or G-3 construct may not be helpful because two or three countries cannot decide on everything for countries everywhere, said Mr Wong, who is also Singapore’s finance minister.
“The world is too complex, and there are too many things happening for any one, two or three countries to decide the fate of all of us,” he said, adding that the world is becoming more multipolar.
Though the different poles vary in economic heft and size, the smaller ones still matter, and Singapore wants to build bridges with all of them, he said.
CONCERNS OVER AI CHIPS
Mr Wong also responded to questions about the recent Nvidia-Megaspeed saga and potential perceptions of "Singapore washing".
He said many genuine investments have flowed from China to Singapore, with companies deploying technology and employing locals.
“It’s a tremendous plus for Singapore,” he said. But he acknowledged that some companies abuse Singapore’s trusted position to exploit and circumvent the export controls of countries such as the US.
That is a real concern for Singapore, he said, especially when it comes to semiconductor chips.
Mr Wong said the US understands that Singapore has visibility over how chips are deployed within the country but does not have control over semiconductors that are transshipped and re-exported.
Singapore has explained its constraints to the US and is discussing how it can help, such as by sharing information.
“What matters to us is that we are able to get the chips we need for Singapore’s legitimate needs, and given our strong, enduring relationship with the US, I believe we will be able to do so,” he said.
He added that Singapore hopes the US and China will find ways to talk about AI safety and global issues like the responsible use of AI, which cannot be addressed by individual countries.