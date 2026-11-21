BEIJING: Some divisions between the US and China may be inevitable, especially in very high-end technologies, but as long as the two countries do not collide, there will be space for Singapore to navigate, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Saturday (Nov 21).

He also said many economies in the Asia-Pacific remain keen to work with Singapore because of its standing as a trusted business hub.

Mr Wong was speaking to Singapore media at the end of a trip to China, during which he attended the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.

In Beijing, he had a bilateral meeting and working lunch with China Premier Li Qiang, and met with Beijing Party Secretary Yin Li.

In response to a question about whether US-China tech competition could complicate the next phase of cooperation between Singapore and China, Mr Wong said there are concerns that the rivalry between the two powers will result in more bifurcation in the technologies that countries are able to access and use.

While Singapore hopes this will not happen, some of it might be inevitable and countries will have to choose one or the other, he said.

“We hope in Singapore that aside from these sensitive high-tech areas, there will be many other aspects of technology where countries are free to use either US, Western or Chinese technologies,” he said, adding that there should not be exclusive arrangements or restrictions imposed on countries.

Singapore strives to be a place that is open, where technologies from different countries can be showcased and deployed, and where the best technology available can be used for its own needs, said Mr Wong.

The prime minister added that Singapore's goal is still to stay friends with both the US and China and to do business with both sides – a position that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping understand.

This follows separate discussions Mr Wong had with both leaders over the past week, on the sidelines of the AELM in Shenzhen as well as the ASEAN-US Summit in the Philippine capital of Manila.

“So long as the two superpowers do not collide with one another – and I don’t believe the two leaders will – there will be space for Singapore to navigate this complex environment and to make a good living for ourselves, doing business with both of them and with countries everywhere in the world,” he said.