Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives in Guangzhou at start of official visit to China

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrived in Guangzhou on Monday (Mar 27) at the start of his first trip to China in more than three years.

Landing in Guangzhou at 12.19pm, Mr Lee was greeted by Chinese officials, including Guangdong Vice Governor Zhang Xin and the People’s Republic of China's Ambassador to Singapore Sun Hai Yan.

He was accompanied by Madam Ho Ching, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Law Rahayu Mahzam as well as other Singapore government officials.

Mr Lee's first stop was autonomous driving technology company WeRide, headquartered at the Biotech Island of Guangzhou.