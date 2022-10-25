Singapore police refute allegations that Malaysian fishermen were chased away by Police Coast Guard

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday (Oct 25) refuted allegations that accused the Police Coast Guard (PCG) of chasing away Malaysian fishermen who had been in Malaysia territorial waters.

The allegations, which were circulated online, are "wholly untrue", said SPF.

The police said their PCG officers were patrolling Singapore territorial waters on Sunday at about 4pm.

"They spotted a group of Malaysian fishing vessels entering and exiting the live firing area of Singapore’s territorial waters off Lim Chu Kang," said SPF, adding that unauthorised vessels are strictly prohibited from entering the live firing area for safety reasons.

PCG officers approached the Malaysian fishing vessels and used their public address system on their boat to advise them to leave the live firing area in Singapore territorial waters.

At about 5.30pm on the same day, SPF said a few Malaysian fishing vessels approached the PCG officers and "expressed unhappiness at being asked to leave the area".

"Our officers explained that unauthorised vessels were prohibited from entering the area, and asked them to leave for their own safety."

After a verbal exchange, the Malaysian fishing vessels returned to Malaysian territorial waters at about 5.40pm. This exchange also took place entirely in Singapore territorial waters, said SPF.

Malaysian media reported that the fishermen claimed that they had been chased away by Singaporean authorities while setting up shrimp nets in the Pasir Laba area near the Second Link Bridge on Sunday.

The fishermen have since lodged a police report, reported the Bernama news agency, with Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin saying that his department received it at 2.30pm.

He also said that investigations are under way, and advised members of the public to refrain from speculation.

Kota Iskandar assemblyman Pandak Ahmad was reported as saying that he regretted the actions of the Singaporean authorities, with the group of fishermen claiming they were chased away with harsh words.

According to Berita Harian, Mr Pandak said similar incidents have occurred a few times. However, fishermen have kept silent in order to avoid involvement.