Police patrol robots to be rolled out across Singapore; two already at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: If you have recently visited Changi Airport Terminal 4, you may have noticed a different type of police personnel walking the beat.

Two Singapore Police Force (SPF) patrol robots have been deployed at the terminal since April to complement frontline police officers, serving as additional eyes on the ground.

And there are plans to roll out more across Singapore, said the police on Thursday (Jun 15).

These new additions to the SPF's technological arsenal comes after the police trialled various prototypes of the robots under Project MATAR (Multi-purpose All-Terrain Autonomous Robot). An earlier version of the patrol robot was also deployed at last year's National Day Parade.

Each robot is equipped with a camera with a 360-degree field of view. The camera is mounted on an extendable mast that can be raised up to 2.3m, allowing officers in the airport police operations room to have a better view of what is happening on the ground.