Former police officer charged with accepting bribes, obstruction of justice

SINGAPORE: A former police officer was charged in court on Tuesday (Nov 22) with allegedly receiving bribes amounting to a total of S$32,500 and committing obstruction of justice.

Poo Tze Chiang received the bribes in the form of cash and loans on seven occasions between 2019 and 2020, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said.

The money was allegedly paid to induce him to provide information and assistance to Cordell Chan Yuen Kwang and Wang Huate regarding police investigations against them.

Another man, Ng Chuan Seng, will also be charged for allegedly abetting corruption.

Poo, 45, is facing seven charges of corruption, while Ng, 51, faces one charge of abetment of corruption. In addition, Poo is facing three charges of obstruction of justice.

“On one occasion in September 2019, Ng was alleged to have intentionally aided Chan and Wang to corruptly give Poo a red packet containing S$2,000 in cash,” CPIB said.

Additionally, Poo allegedly informed Chan on or about Aug 5, 2020 that Wang would be detained if he reported for bail.

While he was at a void deck around Bukit Batok, Poo also allegedly flashed his police warrant card at two other officers patrolling in the area so that they would not conduct any checks on Chan and Wang, who were with him.

At the same area on Nov 25, 2020, Poo purportedly informed Chan that he had spotted a colleague’s car and that Chan should head to a nearby coffee shop.

If convicted of corruption, Poo can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years or both.

For obstruction of justice, he can also get up to seven years in jail, be fined, or both.