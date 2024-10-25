CNA Explains: The secretive world of Singapore's political party cadres

SINGAPORE: During the ongoing trial of Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh for allegedly lying before a Committee of Privileges, a former party cadre was called up as a witness.

The term will once again pop up in the news next month, when cadres from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) convene for their party conference.

There has been much online chatter from curious netizens wondering just what a cadre is.

Singapore’s four biggest political parties – the PAP, WP, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) – all follow a cadre system of party organisation.

How did the cadre system come about?

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the word “cadre” came about in the late 1700s.

It has its roots in French, referring to a group of military officers in charge of training the rest of the unit.

In the 19th century, cadre parties developed in European politics and dominated the political landscape, using electoral and parliamentary means to exercise power in a period of great social and economic upheaval.

In a political context, cadres are people trained, typically in socialist states, to carry out the goals of the party-state and to spread and enforce the official ideology.

For instance, the African National Congress in South Africa, which has governed since the end of apartheid in 1994, deploys cadres in strategic positions at various levels of government. China’s Communist Party has about 40 million cadres across the country, placed in positions in the party, state, military, business and other organisations.

The cadre system was introduced into the Singapore political landscape because early leaders like Lee Kuan Yew and David Marshall were educated in the United Kingdom and exposed to the politics there, noted NUS associate professor of political science Bilveer Singh.

They then brought back what they learnt and socialised the concept into the Singapore system in the 1950s, he said.

Why is the cadre structure important?

Assistant Professor Elvin Ong, from the National University of Singapore's political science department, said a cadre system helps a party “maintain its internal organisational coherence, in terms of ideology, loyalty and discipline over the medium to long term”.

“It is a tiered membership system that prevents hostile takeovers,” said Associate Professor Daniel Goh, associate provost for undergraduate education at the National University of Singapore and a former Non-Constituency MP from the WP.

“It is a good thing to maintain a degree of stability for a democracy built around political parties competing with each other for electoral votes.”

He noted that, for instance, the PAP’s cadre system was introduced in 1958 after an attempt by left-wing members to gain control of the party.

The WP too has been a cadre party since its formation in 1957, said Assoc Prof Singh.