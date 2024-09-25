Singapore Polytechnic students get hands-on learning opportunities with Super Puma helicopter
Super Puma helicopters have been employed for various purposes, such as troop lifts and search-and-rescue missions.
SINGAPORE: Aeronautical engineering and aerospace electronics students at Singapore Polytechnic (SP) will get hands-on learning experience working with a military-grade Super Puma helicopter.
A fully functional AS332 Super Puma is now housed inside SP, as part of an agreement signed with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) on Monday (Sep 23).
EQUIPPING STUDENTS WITH RELEVANT SKILLS
The Super Puma is a donation from the RSAF.
This comes as polytechnics are committed to investing in hardware, such as aircraft, to better prepare students for career prospects.
Final-year aeronautical engineering student Michelle Weng said it is easier to understand concepts through hands-on practices.
In the classroom, students learn about repairing and maintaining aircraft parts. Up close with an aircraft, they are able to see and apply what they have learnt.
Previously, SP had used the UH-1 Iroquois, a utility helicopter, for aircraft maintenance training. It has been used by more than 13,800 students since November 2010.
Second-year aerospace electronics student Hazirah Jaffar said the UH-1 Iroquois gave hands-on learners like her a clearer understanding of how to perform insulation and continuity checks on the various components.
“Practical training was essential for mastering this skill,” she said. “Without it, I would likely be confused about what to do.”
The Super Puma is equipped with a digital avionics system that is more reflective of current technology.
SP said it will continue to upgrade its equipment to help students stay ahead of the curve.
"As an educational institution, we also have to move with technology. This aircraft will help to move and upgrade our modules,” said Mr Liew Hui Sing, an aeronautical and aerospace specialist at the polytechnic.
He noted that SP's aeronautical engineering and aerospace electronic graduates are in demand in the workforce. He added that they can also move up the career ladder by securing jobs in areas like project management.
HELPING STUDENTS TO SECURE JOBS
SP is not the only school using such learning aids.
At Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), the institution also offers a wide range of training equipment, including an Airbus A320 flight simulator and a Dassault Falcon 10 business jet for its aerospace engineering course.
Hands-on training complements conventional classroom learning, said Mr Ng Ker Wei, director of NP’s School of Engineering.
“Such training ensures and provides a real-world, authentic learning that really reflects the workplace and essentially hands-on training bridges a gap between theory and practice,” he added.
“This is vital because it helps to develop skills needed to work with complex aircraft systems and engines. It also builds confidence, sharpens problem-solving skills and ensures students are prepared for the demands of this industry.”
The school has also been upgrading its teaching tools.
“Recently, we have also focused on digitalising our training for the growing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry,” said Mr Ng.
“We introduced technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, holograms and the Arduino programming (language) to better prepare students for the evolving and future workplace.”
He added that the institution will work closely with industry partners to ensure students learn relevant practical skills that will help them secure jobs.