Singapore Pools to resume lottery draws with live audiences from May 5

SINGPORE: Singapore Pools said on Wednesday (May 4) that it will resume lottery draws with live audiences from Thursday, after they were suspended in early April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first draw with live audiences in more than two years will take place at the Singapore Pools Building, effective from TOTO Draw No 3762/2022 starting at 6.30pm on May 5.

Last month, Singapore further eased its COVID-19 measures, lifting the cap on group sizes and the requirement for safe distancing on Apr 26.

"All lottery draws are conducted according to strict security guidelines and procedures, in the presence of an independent public accounting firm from start to end," said Singapore Pools, which added that members of the public are welcome to witness the draw.

Those attending need not validate their vaccination status or perform SafeEntry Checks. But they must still wear their masks indoors at all times, as required by existing safe management measures.

"We seek our customers’ understanding that these measures are necessary for their safety and well-being," said Singapore Pools.

"For enquiries, customers can contact our Customer Service hotline at 6786 6688."

Last Saturday, the Singapore Turf Club reopened its doors to live spectators after two years of racing behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

The club was closed to the public in March 2020, before parts of it were temporarily converted to COVID-19 recovery facilities. Racing at the club resumed behind closed doors in July 2020.