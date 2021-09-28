Singapore's population shrinks to 5.45 million; citizens and PRs dip for first time since 1970

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s total population shrank by 4.1 per cent to 5.45 million in June this year, largely due to a fall in non-resident numbers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to official figures released on Tuesday (Sep 28).

Both citizen and permanent resident (PR) populations saw year-on-year declines for the first time since the Government began collecting such data in 1970, said the National Population and Talent Division, which publishes the annual Population in Brief report.

Specifically, the number of citizens fell by 0.7 per cent to 3.5 million, while PR numbers dropped 6.2 per cent to 490,000.