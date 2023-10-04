Singapore's postage rates remain comparable to other countries after price increase, says Tan Kiat How

SINGAPORE: Even after a price hike that will kick in in the coming days, postage rates in Singapore will remain comparable to those in other countries, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How said in parliament on Wednesday (Oct 4).

Starting Oct 9, SingPost will increase the postage rate for standard regular mail from 31 cents to 51 cents – an almost 65 per cent increase – amid rising costs and declining mail volume.

The last significant rate increase was nine years ago in 2014 when rates were increased from 22 cents to 30 cents, according to SingPost.

Member of Parliament Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) had asked if the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) was aware of SingPost’s projected revenue as a result of the postage increase and if IMDA’s approval was required before the postage rates increased.

Associate Professor Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) filed a question on whether IMDA would take into account the S$38.8 million in profit registered by SingPost in the financial year 2022/23 when working with the company to review its decision to increase postal rates.

IMDA is Singapore's regulator for postal services.

On Wednesday, Mr Tan said in parliament that IMDA had approved SingPost’s request to raise postage rates to better reflect the cost of delivering letters. He added that after the price increase, Singapore’s postage rates are comparable to countries like Japan and the United States.

In Japan, the postage for items up to 25g is 84 yen (US$0.56 or S$0.78), while in the US, it costs US$0.66 (S$0.91) to send letters weighing up to 1 oz (28.4g).