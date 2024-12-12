Insufficient evidence that Singapore PR wanted by China committed offences to justify probe: SPF

SINGAPORE: There is currently insufficient evidence to warrant investigations into a permanent resident (PR) who is wanted by Beijing over money laundering charges, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (Dec 12).

Chinese national Yan Zhenxing was detained on Dec 2 in Indonesia after he arrived in Batam for a holiday with his family.

In response to CNA's queries on whether Yan was wanted in Singapore, SPF said: "To date, we do not have enough evidence that Yan may have committed money-laundering offences under Singapore’s laws, that would allow us to commence formal investigations against him."

According to Indonesian authorities, Yan - who allegedly helped transfer and launder almost US$18 million from a criminal online gambling group in China - was arrested following an Interpol Red Notice for him.

There was, however, no Interpol Red Notice against him at the point when his PR status was granted, according to the police.

The police also previously told CNA there has not been any request for assistance from Chinese authorities.

"Should we eventually receive credible evidence of Yan’s alleged offences, we will deal with him in accordance with our laws, including the review of his PR status," they said.

The police added that an Interpol Red Notice is not an arrest warrant, but an international alert for a wanted person published at the request of a member country.

“Hence, an Interpol Red Notice does not confer the police with powers to arrest a fugitive wanted by a foreign jurisdiction. The police would only be able to do so pursuant to an extradition request made under an extradition treaty,” said SPF.

However, the police said they still closely monitor Interpol Red Notices, even in the absence of requests for assistance from the country which published the notice.

Should a person with links to Singapore be subject to an Interpol Red Notice, the authorities will "keep the individual under close watch, and commence investigations if there is evidence that he or she has committed offences under Singapore laws".

"In addition, the adverse information from the Interpol Red Notice will be an important factor when the authorities deliberate on the renewal of the individual’s immigration facilities."