Singapore Premier League matches postponed as mark of respect for late FAS president Lim Kia Tong

SPL football will resume on Oct 1, with Tanjong Pagar United taking on the Young Lions and Tampines Rovers facing Geylang International.

All other domestic league fixtures that would have taken place between Wednesday and Sep 22 have also been called off and rescheduled. This affects the Singapore Football League 2, Island Wide League, Women’s National League and Centre of Excellence Under-17 League.

"Further updates on all these affected fixtures will be provided in due course" said SPL and FAS.

TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR MR LIM

Most SPL clubs have paid tribute to Mr Lim, expressing their shock and grief.

In a post on Facebook, the Lion City Sailors said that they were "shocked and saddened" to hear of Mr Lim's passing.

"Extending our deepest condolences to the family during their time of grief," said fellow top-flight side Hougang United.

Balestier Khalsa said on Facebook: "All of us at the club are grateful for his dedication and contribution to Singapore football."

Albirex Niigata's academy also posted a picture of their trainees observing a moment of silence before a training session.

Women’s National League side Tiong Bahru Football Club and the Singapore Khalsa Association have penned tributes to the late Mr Lim.

Mr Lim had been on the FAS committee since 1999 before being elected to the top job in 2017. Prior to his successful presidential bid, he served as a council member before becoming vice president in 2007.