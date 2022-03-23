President Halimah Yacob approves draw of S$6billion from past reserves to fund COVID-19 expenditure

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob gave her approval for the government to draw S$6 billion from past reserves to fund a “multi-pronged approach” to continue supporting Singapore’s COVID-19 public health expenditure.

“Even as we prepare to transit to the new normal, it is not time yet to spare efforts in areas such as testing, clinical management, vaccination and therapeutics,” said President Halimah in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Mar 23), after giving her assent to the Supply Bill for the financial year 2022.

She said that this is the third consecutive financial year that the country has had to draw on past reserves to battle COVID-19.

“These draws are inevitable because we must garner necessary resources to protect Singaporeans and bolster our economy,” she said.