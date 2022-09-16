President Halimah Yacob to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday (Sep 19).

She will be accompanied by her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, as well as officials from the President's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"During President Halimah’s absence, Mr Eddie Teo, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the function of the Office of the President," said MFA in a press statement on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Sep 8, aged 96.

Hundreds of world leaders and foreign royals are expected to attend her state funeral, in one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades.

Those who have confirmed their attendance include US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, as well as Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose nations have the British sovereign as their head of state, are all set to attend.

The funeral service is expected to begin at 11am on Monday.

At around 11.55am, the Last Post bugle call will sound, followed by a two-minute silence. The service will close with the national anthem and a Lament, a musical expression of grief, at around noon.

A private burial service will be held in the evening, attended only by the king and members of the royal family.

The queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, which is an annexe to the main chapel, where she will be buried with her husband Prince Philip.